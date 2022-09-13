Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 1,373 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Clorox by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

