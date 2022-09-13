Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 12,151 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 49,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DUK traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,387. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average is $108.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.