Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OGN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.