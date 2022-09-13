Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 174.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.7 %

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Shares of HON traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $188.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

