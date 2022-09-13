Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas comprises approximately 1.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,884. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

