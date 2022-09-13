Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in United-Guardian were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United-Guardian stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194. United-Guardian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.28.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

