Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Down 7.1%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.93. 3,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 603,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.6 %

The company has a market cap of $924.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,118,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 410,234 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 374,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

