Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases 14,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $70,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

