Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 2.45% of Edap Tms worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 192,242 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,657. The company has a market cap of $267.43 million, a P/E ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. Edap Tms S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

