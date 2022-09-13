Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $33.44 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.49% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $33,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $117,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $185,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.31.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.55. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

