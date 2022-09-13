Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,319 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 1.01% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $46,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $695,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 200.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after acquiring an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.91. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

