Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC bought a new position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. IAA makes up 1.0% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in IAA by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,839,000 after buying an additional 1,068,218 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of IAA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,108,000 after acquiring an additional 125,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IAA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,399,000 after acquiring an additional 192,369 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,138,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP raised its stake in shares of IAA by 889.8% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,546 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IAA traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,252. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAA. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

