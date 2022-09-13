Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Has $12.69 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International accounts for about 6.2% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Tempur Sealy International worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after buying an additional 5,406,305 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,365,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after buying an additional 1,910,606 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,428,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 4,081,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,943,000 after buying an additional 938,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,456. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

