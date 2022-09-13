Robert M. Averick Buys 1,211 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick bought 1,211 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $13,272.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 346,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,746.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 15,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,756. The stock has a market cap of $142.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.27. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.
ASYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
