Robert M. Averick Buys 1,211 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick bought 1,211 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $13,272.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 346,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,746.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 15,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,756. The stock has a market cap of $142.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.27. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

ASYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,346,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 57,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Amtech Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

