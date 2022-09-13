Rivulet Capital LLC Purchases 55,000 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 3.4% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $66,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after buying an additional 684,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.27. 17,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.52.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.