Rivulet Capital LLC Has $145.67 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Rivulet Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,926,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 353,600 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for about 7.4% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $145,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,317 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $78,617,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22,098.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,851 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. 16,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

