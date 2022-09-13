Rivulet Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up 11.2% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rivulet Capital LLC owned approximately 2.85% of AptarGroup worth $219,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,207,000 after acquiring an additional 373,861 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 385,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after buying an additional 262,080 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,620,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,754,000 after buying an additional 223,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of ATR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,745. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.