River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 6,680 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,823. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

