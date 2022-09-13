River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Henry Schein accounts for 1.5% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.8 %

HSIC stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. 6,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.