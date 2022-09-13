River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Avnet worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.55. 4,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,078. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $50.19.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.