River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $6.34 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,319,379 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

LVS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,049. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

