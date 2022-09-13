River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,945 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Capri worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Capri by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41,637 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CPRI traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 32,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,036. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

