River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $3.01 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

Shares of MELI traded down $45.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $956.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $851.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $904.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,913.77.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

