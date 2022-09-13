River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 66.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.51. 268,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,252,898. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $287.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

