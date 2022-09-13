River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 62,800 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Hayward worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hayward by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 59.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,666.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

