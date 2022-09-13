RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH Price Performance

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.19.

NYSE RH traded down $14.18 on Tuesday, reaching $263.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.09. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $708.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.