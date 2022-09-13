RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.19.

NYSE RH opened at $277.62 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $708.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

