RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.13. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RF Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,168.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

