Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares during the period. Revolve Group makes up 5.6% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Revolve Group worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. 25,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.