Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

X4 Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -175.80% -89.46% Autolus Therapeutics -6,551.06% -59.32% -44.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 95.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 623.21%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 266.77%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 25.63 -$88.70 million ($3.32) -0.34 Autolus Therapeutics $2.33 million 120.56 -$142.10 million ($1.85) -1.67

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a hematological product candidate, which is in preclinical development. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

