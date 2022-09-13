Reviewing Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -27.77% -35.46% -12.91% PubMatic 21.64% 19.13% 9.58%

Risk and Volatility

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

78.0% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Momentive Global and PubMatic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $443.79 million 2.46 -$123.25 million ($0.87) -8.37 PubMatic $226.91 million 4.40 $56.60 million $0.96 20.04

PubMatic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Momentive Global and PubMatic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 4 0 2.57 PubMatic 0 2 7 0 2.78

Momentive Global presently has a consensus target price of $29.21, suggesting a potential upside of 301.30%. PubMatic has a consensus target price of $33.22, suggesting a potential upside of 72.67%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than PubMatic.

Summary

PubMatic beats Momentive Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.