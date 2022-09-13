Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.
RPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
