Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 1,601.94%. Equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.