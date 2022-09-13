Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) CEO Ezra Beyman Purchases 49,300 Shares

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) CEO Ezra Beyman acquired 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $39,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,976.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ezra Beyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Ezra Beyman purchased 10,100 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,878.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Ezra Beyman bought 10,000 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Ezra Beyman bought 1,000 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $910.00.

Reliance Global Group Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ RELI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 168,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

