Release Project Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Release Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Release Project has a market capitalization of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Release Project alerts:

Unidef (U) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Release Project Coin Profile

Release Project is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official website is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Release Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Release Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Release Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Release Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.