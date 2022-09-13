REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Raised to $52.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.09. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $72,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,132 shares of company stock valued at $277,579. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,656,000 after acquiring an additional 864,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,070,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 880,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

