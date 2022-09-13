Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $851.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $625.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $741.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $710.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $754.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,044 shares of company stock worth $32,114,573 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

