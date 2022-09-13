Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 34,442 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,442 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,396,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,414 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 188,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,060,677 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

