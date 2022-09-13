Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New $5.06 Million Investment in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 646,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,000. WM Technology comprises 1.7% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned 0.48% of WM Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAPS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in WM Technology in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter valued at $391,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. 5,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,408. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $327.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

MAPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

In other WM Technology news, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $47,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $32,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 200,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,804.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $47,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,884 shares of company stock valued at $396,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

