Regatta Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,604,994 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.