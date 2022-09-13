Regatta Capital Group LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $54,255,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE JPM traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $116.66. 202,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,446,106. The company has a market capitalization of $342.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.