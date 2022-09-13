Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.36. 58,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,239. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.