Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.02. 51,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

