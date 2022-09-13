Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,723 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Sabre by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,755,000 after buying an additional 2,578,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sabre by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,273,000 after buying an additional 273,566 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,617,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,496,000 after acquiring an additional 206,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 93,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,592. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.65.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

