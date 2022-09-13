Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 11,174 Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. 1,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.