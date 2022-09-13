Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-10.80 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.8 %

RRX stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,354. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.16.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.00.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,939,000 after acquiring an additional 93,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,112,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

