Redwood Grove Capital LLC Purchases 30,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.3% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.2 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 287,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,875,656. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $277.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

