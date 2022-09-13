Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TA. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TA. Citigroup lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.25. 570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $805.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.85. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

