Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 906.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 75,133 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
