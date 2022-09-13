Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 906.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 75,133 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 126,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

