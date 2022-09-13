Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 15,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

