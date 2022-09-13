Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $914,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $562,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.49. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

